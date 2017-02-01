Saturday , 4 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerian Woman Facing £500,000 Medical Bill After Giving Birth To Quadruplets In London

Femi Adesanya February 1, 2017

A Nigerian woman, who has simply been identified as Priscilla has found herself in a fix after racking up a bill of £500,000 as the cost of medical care for the delivery of her quadruplets.

Priscilla was on her way home from the US when she went into premature labour and had to be stopped at London’s Heathrow airport where she reportedly gave birth on board the plane. One of the babies died during birth while another died in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital where she was taken afterwards.

43-year-old Priscilla, who is a first time mother and her babies are still in the hospital facing what is now a massive medical bill which is astronomical for non-British residents.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

ibori

Breaking: James Ibori Touches Down In Nigeria

The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from …

One comment

  1. OLUGBENGA
    February 2, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    LET DANGOTE AND CO BAIL HER OUT OF THE MESS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946