NNPC MD, Baru Rushed To India For Surgery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has (NNPC) has denied reports that its Group Managing Director (GMD) Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was flown out of Nigeria for surgery.

Reports claim Baru was ill before the trip and was rushed to an undisclosed Indian hospital some few days ago.

He was said to have undergone surgery for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Reacting NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu said the reports were false.

“It is not true. He is on break but not in a hospital,” he told DAILY POST.

The MD was very strong before he left Nigeria. His last day at work was two Fridays ago and he was in the office till 1am on Saturday. A person ill won’t have that strength.

“However, the MD will be back in few days. He is away for only two weeks.”

It was gathered that the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr. Saidu Muhammad is presently running the NNPC in Baru’s absence.

Baru, a Bauchi indigene, replaced Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in July 2016.

Until his appointment, he was Special Adviser (Upstream) to the Minister of State for Petroleum and was NNPC’s Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production.

Source: Dailypost

