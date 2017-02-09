No Merger With PDP, We Want To Produce President, Others – Accord Party

National chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Mohammed Nalado, says the party is not in merger or alliance talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Recall that Chairman of the PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee, Prof. Jerry Gana yesterday in Abuja ‎gave hint on the ongoing negotiation.

But in a statement in Abuja, ‎Nalado, who is also chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), ) said although PDP met leaders of other political parties, the AP was not in attendance.

Nalado said: ‎”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Accord Party has not contemplated any alliance or merger with any party as being insinuated in the purported media report.

“The AP will continue to play its role of a responsible opposition party in Nigeria by offering constructive criticism to the ruling APC on policies that affect the people of Nigeria.

‎”We are poised to going into the 2019 elections as lone political party, campaigning vigorously, winning the elections at all levels and providing sound leadership to Nigerians on the basis of our manifesto”.

The AP chairman also called on the National Assembly to make laws that would uphold party supremacy ahead of the polls.

