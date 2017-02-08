Thursday , 9 February 2017
Nollywood Actress Flaunts Red Pant on Social Media in Seductive Maternity Shoot | Photos

Deolu February 8, 2017

he trend of n*de and semi-unclad maternity photoshoot has been replicated by a Nollywood actress who bared her huge baby bump on social media.

 
Pretty Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe is currently in high spirits as she anticipates the birth of her child/children later this year.
The light-skinned actress of recent, organised a colourful baby-shower with her industry colleagues in attendance. In a teasing an er*tic comment, she attributed her bulging tummy to “too much banana” which translates to s*xual intercourse.
The screengoddess flaunted her massive baby-bump in a semi-unclad manner thereby leaving her red panties in the full glare of the Nigerian public.
Mimi is a fast-rising star who has shortly carved a niche for herself in the highly competitive entertainment industry.
See more photos:
 
Source: Tori
