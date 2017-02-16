NSCDC Arrests Kingpin Of Adulterated Kerosene Syndicate In A/Ibom

The leader of a syndicate which specialize in selling adulterated kerosene in Akwa Ibom has been napped by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) personnel.

Bassey Nkanga, the Operation Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Eket .

He said that the suspect, a lady, was arrested in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

“The leader of syndicate selling adulterated kerosene in Akwa Ibom is now in Civil Defense net,’’ Nkanga said.

Nkanga alleged that the suspect had been adulterating kerosene willfully and causing death of innocent citizens in the state.

He said that the suspect was trailed by the State Security Service and other sister security agencies before she was apprehended.

Nkanga said that one of the filling stations which the lady had been supplying the adulterated kerosene had been sealed by DPR.

“We asked the owner of the filling station for details of those supplying him the products and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) member gave us her numbers.

“We provided her phone numbers to the SSS and other sister agencies,” Nkanga said.

The controller said that after series of investigations the suspect was lured to supply another product before she was arrested by security operatives in the state.

Nkanga said that the suspect whose identity had not been revealed and is currently being investigated by the NSCDC would be made to face the wrath of the law if found culpable.

He said that DPR had stepped up surveillance activities to apprehend any marketer dispensing adulterated petroleum products in its outlets within its domain.

In recent time several people have been killed while others sustained series of injuries through adulterated kerosene explosion recently in Akwa Ibom.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: