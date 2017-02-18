Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested two men- Mohammed Abubakar,22, (a.k.a A3) and Adamu Umar, 25, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in Niger.

The suspects are commercial vehicle drivers at Kasuwan Gwari Motor Park, in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger.

Mrs Mariam Kolo, the Director-General, Child Right Protection Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna, that the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC officials.

He said that they were brought to the agency when it was discovered that the girl was carrying a four-month pregnancy.

Kolo said that the victim’s grandmother reported the case to the security outfit, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

She said that the victim, a primary six pupil of a Minna-based school, was hawking pure water when she was defiled.

The victim told NAN that she was lured by Abubakar into his car, and offered a bottle of water.

“I was hawking pure water when Abubakar asked me to follow him to his car; he gave me a bottle of water to drink. I drank the water, and I slept off.

“After I slept off, Abubakar then defiled me; he woke me up and offered to take me back to the spot where me picked me; the other girls who hawk with me were there, he gave me N600.

“After he dropped me, I went to urinate, that was when I saw some whitish stains on my thighs”, she said.

The victim alleged that the second suspect, Umar, in connivance with Abubakar, also lured her the following day to a bush path, and defiled her.

SP Bala Elkana, Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident.

He said that the suspects had been remanded in prison custody, to allow further investigation into the matter.

Source: NAN

