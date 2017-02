NSCDC Debunks Ongoing Recruitment, Says Website Has Been Hacked

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has debunked the purported ongoing recruitment by the organization saying its website has been hacked by online fraudsters.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Friday, the Spokesperson of the Corps, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, said the Commandant-General of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, had warned the general public to disregard rumours of recruitment or replacement by the NSCDC.

“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.

“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online,” he reiterated.

He however, appealed to Nigerians to ignore all messages with religious undertone going viral; insisting that it is an attempt by mischief makers to use religion to dent the image of the Corps.

According to Okeh, there would be widespread information when it is time for recruitment as it would be published in the national dailies and electronic media as against online and social media.

Online fraudsters have been duping unsuspecting Nigerians through various website and social media platforms since the NSCDC announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel.

The NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel to beef up its operations, subject to approval by the Federal Government.

The NSCDC has continued to maintain that it had not gotten approval from the Federal Government for the recruitment following a barrage of enquiries and fraudsters taking advantage of the situation.

In view of the situation, the NSCDC boss, Abdullahi Muhammadu, had directed the Intelligence and Anti-Fraud units of the Corps to clamp down on the online job fraudsters with a view to stemming the tide.