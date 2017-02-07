NYSC: FG Concluding Plans To Increase Corps Members’ ‘Alawee’ – Minister

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has concluded the process of increasing the allowances of members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

The minister revealed this during an unscheduled inspection visit to the NYSC Orientation camp in Mangu, Plateau State.

Dalung said the government would not compromise the security and welfare of youths on national service.

He also warned corps members of the danger inherent in non-disclosure of their health status.

The Director General of the scheme, Brig.Gen Suleiman Sanusi Kazaure, had last week, said that there are ongoing plans by the scheme to demand for improved allowances for serving corps members across the country.

Gen. Kazaure, made the disclosure during the inspection tour of the permanent NYSC camp in Kebbi.

Speaking through the Director of General Service, NYSC Headquarters, Alhaji Basauri Sanusu Yakasai, the D-G added that all state governments were also expected to carry out upward review of their local allowances from what they are paying now to N10,000 monthly.

Source: Dailypost

