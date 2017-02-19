Ogun State Shuts Hospital Where 4 Pregnant Woman Died, 7 Others (Read)

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye has said that additional eight private health facilities have been shut down following the refusal of the owners to revalidate and register the facilities.

Ipaye, who stated this while monitoring the level of compliance of the revalidation and registration of health facilities at Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, said that with the closure of the facilities, it had brought the total number of facilities so far sealed in the State to 168.

Ipaye noted that the success recorded was due to relentless efforts of the monitoring team, pointing out that Ado-Odo/Ota and Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area, had been identified as hot spot for quackery activities in the State.

While giving instances of the danger of quackery in the health sector, Ipaye said the death of four pregnant women in Ifo Local Government Area and other unreported cases would have been avoided if the victims were handled by qualified medical personnel, adding that those caught during the exercise were currently being prosecuted by relevant agencies.

“A particular hospital in Ifo, ruptured four pregnancies and I can tell you categorically that this revalidation and registration have no political colouration of any sort.

“Since the exercise began, five doctors have been arrested and they will be prosecuted for running illegal facilities and in possession of fake documents’’, the Commissioner said.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: