Old Beauty: Bikini Photo of 90-Year Old Queen Elizabeth Breaks the Internet

She might be a nonagenarian but her body is still intact as seen in a recent bikini photo as the royal figure hit the beach.

A recent scantily-clad photo of the Queen of England has got people talking. Despite being in the world for about 9 decades, the privileged woman has an impressive body structure she must have paid due attention to.

The aged woman was all smiles as she rocked a colourful and stylish bikini to the beach with the sun smiling on her skin.

Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary; born 21 April 1926) has been Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand since 6 February 1952.

She is Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of 12 countries that have become independent since her accession: Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: