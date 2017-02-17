Saturday , 18 February 2017
Olusegun Obasanjo Poses With Tonto Dikeh’s Husband and Cute Son

Deolu February 17, 2017

Former President Obasanjo has been spotted enjoying fun moment with his nephew, Olakunle Churchill and his young son.

Amid the marital crisis rocking the marriage of star actress, Tonto Dikeh and her family, the husband, Olakunle Churchill has been spotted with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Churchill’s adorable son posing for the camera.
Obasanjo who revealed in his book that Olakunle is his nephew could be seen carrying the baby and kissing him on the cheek.
The lovely photo has been greeted with cheers by many people and a sign of good things to come.
Source: Tori
