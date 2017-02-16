Omg! 17-year-old Girl in Serious Trouble for Live-streaming Her Own Friend Being R*ped… See Details

A young lady has shocked many people with her unbelievably cruel action after recording her own friend being r*ped and showcasing it.

Marina Lonina, a young woman gave people the shock of their lives after she live-streamed a video of a man defiling her 17-year-old friend.

Lonina has been jailed for the act.

According to Metro UK, the nineteen-year-old girl was sentenced to nine months in prison, despite facing a 40-year sentence on charges of r*pe, kidnap and s*xual battery.

Lonina pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities said she used Periscope to live-stream the teenager’s gruesome assault last February.

The crime was reported after friends of the victim saw the broadcast on the video-streaming app and reported it to the police.

In court, the victim, who is now 18, read out an impact statement saying she suffers regular panic attacks since the r*pe.

She added that at the time, she believed Lonina was her friend, but ‘I was too gullible to see how manipulative she truly is.’

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky tells The Columbus Dispatch that Lonina admitted to failing to report the r*pe or turn over the video evidence afterward.

The defiler, Raymond Gates, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The victim claims that Lonina set up the r*pe, but Shamansky calls that allegation ‘unmitigated nonsense’, adding: ‘Streaming it live was wrong on every level, and she knows that.

‘This was an appropriate resolution to a difficult case.’

For legal reasons, the victim cannot be named.