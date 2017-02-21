Omg! Does The EFCC Have A Church? See The Church Poster In Edo That Got People Talking

A viral photo is causing some stir online after displaying a rather weird church poster in Edo State.

This is the viral photo causing ripples on the internet.

The photo shows a church poster being displayed in Benin City, Edo State, obviously as a way of getting new members and directing them to the church.

However what got people attached to the photo is the name of the church.

It is a known fact that Nigeria is a very religious nation which citizens make a great fuss about religion all the time. Churches are planted in almost every corner of major cities across the country and from time to time, strange church names are seen.

This particular Edo church seems to stand out above the rest with its name. The Church is named “EFCC Church” and in this era of anti-corruption campaigns, anything related to the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Comission) catches attention easily.

However, a closer look reveals that the church is not in any way affiliated to the anti-corruption body as it is an acronym of its own: “Emerald Fellowship Christian Centre.”

Many social media users have confessed that they were deceived at first thinking the church refers to the anti-corrution body, untill they saw its full name.