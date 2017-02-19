One Dead As Tanker Falls On Bus In Lagos

One person died, yesterday, in Lagos, when a tanker, laden with fuel, reportedly, fell on two buses. The incident occurred at about 5.48am, at Totowu riverside, Isuti Road, Egan when the commercial buses, popularly called FEDECO and LT, awaiting commuters alighting from boats were crushed by the tanker, trapping one of the passengers while other passengers escaped. An unconfirmed report said four of the lucky passengers sustained minor injuries.

According to eye witnesses, the unmarked tanker allegedly lost control due to the slopy nature of the Totowu riverside and fell on the buses passengers. The incident reportedly caused panic in Egan and environs as the tanker’s content spilled into the river and adjoining streets.

However, the situation was successfully managed by men of Lagos State Fire Service who prevented fire as the content was transloaded and the tanker evacuated from the scene.

Contacted, the Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Razak Fadipe, confirmed the incident but said nobody was injured.

Fadipe said the incident was successfully managed to prevent fire outbreak and further loss of life.

Source: Vanguard

