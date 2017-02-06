ONGOING: Comedian Seyi Law At The National Stadium Surulere As The Protest Picks Pace

The proposed cancelled protest by Tuface is ongoing at the National Stadium in Surulere.
Comedian Seyi Law initially stated in his own words “TUFACE has cancelled his own participation not my own.I want to assure you that I will be at the stadium tomorrow” #NigeriansProtest.
Less than 20 protesters out of population of 160 million? Any sense in the publication? Unless the publishers believe by deceiving themselves everyone could also be deceived.
EVEN 20 OR LESS PROTESTERS IT IS SOME THING FIRST DAY TURN OUT IS ALWAYS POOR