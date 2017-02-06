ONGOING: Comedian Seyi Law At The National Stadium Surulere As The Protest Picks Pace

The proposed cancelled protest by Tuface is ongoing at the National Stadium in Surulere.

Comedian Seyi Law initially stated in his own words “TUFACE has cancelled his own participation not my own.I want to assure you that I will be at the stadium tomorrow” #NigeriansProtest.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: