Oshoala Hits It Big In China, To Earn N1.75m Per Week

Super Falcons forward Assisat Oshoala is to earn N7million per month at her new Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian.

The new package is almost seven times more than her take home at the Emirates.

Details of the financial package of the contract emerged Monday indicating that the former Arsenal forward will take home about N84million in the one year contract billed to expire in 2018 with possibility of extension.

Oshoala completed the transfer last week after failing to report for pre-season training with the English Women’s Super League outfit.

Oshoala won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal ladies during her first year with the club.

Source: BreakingTimes

