A zoo in Thailand is encouraging humans to clean up after themselves by training an otter to clean up after some particularly pigs.

A video of an animal performance at Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand shows a group of pigs living up to their name by knocking over a wastebasket and spreading around the trash.

An otter then arrives and methodically puts the trash back into the bin.

The filmer said the message of the performance was: “Don’t litter or someone else will have to clean it up.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: