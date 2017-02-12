A P0*n movie shot in Makurdi, Benue state has been condemned by the Benue Association of Movie Producers and the Actors Guide of Nigeria over its offensive nature.

A P0*nographic film shot in Makurdi, Benue state has caused outrage as people have condenmed the movie for portratying gross immorality.

The Benue Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and Actors Guide of Nigeria (AGN) have now disassociated themselves from the two P0*nographic movies.

The two movie productions; the ‘IPhone 7 Babes’ and ‘Feast of Death, were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

The associations on Saturday in Makurdi, condemned the content of the movie productions and said the actors that featured in them were not their members.

A joint statement by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the AMP and AGN, Rose Okwoli and Benjamin Ukwueze, respectively, described the productions as “archaic, barbaric, uncivilized , illegal and against acceptable moral and cultural norms which they are out to project”.

They also distanced themselves from the conduct and character of the artists shown in the obscene movies.

“They are not registered members of the bodies and the producer did not seek approval from AMP/AGN as is the usual practice for the production of the movies under reference.

“The associations strongly condemn the entire project; the abuse of professionalism exhibited by the producer, Mr Derrick Walter, owner of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

“We also condemn the desperation and profanity showcased by the so called artists in a bid to gain fame and popularity in the movie industry and the abuse of dignity and decency.

“The artists involved are not our registered members; the said producer did not seek the approval of AMP/AGN, none of the bodies gave approval for the production of such movies.”

They claimed to have been aware of the movies through various platforms on the social media and Internet.

The associations, however, assured that efforts were underway to correct the negative impact created by the movies in the state, adding that several vetting agencies were already contacted.

“We have already contacted the National Film and Video Censors Board, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Copyright Commission for necessary actions.”

They pledged to ensure the integrity and professionalism of all movies and actors involved in