Paris Hilton reveals new lover

Popular American model Paris Hilton has revealed the new man she appears to be dating.

The 36-year-old television personality confirmed her romance with 31-year-old actor Chris Zylka on Sunday by sharing a series of photos with him on Instagram.

“My #Valentine,” Hilton captioned a photo of herself and Zylka for her followers.

My #Valentine 💘 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

“The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…” she added to another.

The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…✨✨🌙✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Live. Love. Sparkle…. ✨✨❤️✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Sources told E! News Hilton and Zylka are indeed dating and “really like each other.” The couple were spotted holding hands at LAX on Saturday following Hilton’s birthday Thursday in New York.

“Today’s vibes channeling Paris!” friend and reality star Kim Kardashian tweeted at the time. “Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon!”

“Happy Birthday Paris!!! I have known you since you were born and you have grown up to be an amazing young lady.. smart, kind, beautiful inside and out and always thinking of others,” Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, added on Instagram.

Zylka plays Tom Garvey on the series The Leftovers.

