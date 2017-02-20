Pastor In Court For Threatening To Set Church Ablaze

A Pastor of the Ministry of Gospel of God Church, identified as Jones Nwaeze, was at the weekend arraigned be­fore an Ikeja Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly chasing wor­shipers with sticks and threatening to set the church ablaze.

Nwaeze, who lives at Oba Akin­jobi Road, Ikeja, was arraigned for breach of peace and assault before Magistrate Mrs Y.O. Ekogbule.

According to the Police Prosecu­tor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, the accused committed the offences on February 12 at No. 95, Tina St., Ojodu, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the 56-year-old pastor conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by chasing away other worshipers with stick and fuel.

The prosecutor further ex­plained that the accused invaded the church during Saturday morn­ing prayers, disrupted the service and assaulted some of the worship­ers with sticks.

According to the prosecutor, the security at the church gate tried to stop the accused from gaining ac­cess into the premises because it was not the first time he was dis­rupting church service.

“He hit the security man with a stick on the head, dragged him on the ground and the security man sustained injuries. One of the worshipers alerted the police who rushed to the scene,” the prosecu­tor said.

Source: BreakingTimes

