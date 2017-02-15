How I Pay My School Fees From Selling Newspapers – 12-Year Old Girl

A 12-year old girl has narrated how she hustled to pay her school fees off proceeds of sales made from newspapers.

The girl who identified herself as Vicky said she started selling newspapers at the age of nine while in Junior Secondary (JSS III).

Vicky said she made between N500 and N600 daily from her sales.

“I also gave the regular (daily) for N50.00 and sports newspaper for N20.00 to those who came here to read and return the paper and still sold the paper to those who wanted to buy,” Vicky said.

The teenager added that because her school runs two sessions, she attends the afternoon session which gives her enough time to make her sales in the morning before heading to school.

She added that many prominent Nigerians including the Cross Rivers state governor Ben Ayade.

“Many prominent people live in this area, commissioners, House of Assembly members, judges, businessmen and even the present governor of our state before he became governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, used to buy papers from me,” Vicky said.

Vicky said she wakes up as early as 5.30 am every morning to meet up with her sales daily.

She said she heads to Bassey Duke Street – the newspaper distribution point – to collect dailies there and proceeds to her stands to sell to waiting customers.

“If there is a breaking news, before I get here, people are waiting for me, but some days, especially during the rainy season, because of the bad roads, papers arrive here late, except during weekends whether bad road or no bad road, the van drivers do manage to get here on time since the papers are produced early,” she said.

“No,” Vicky answered on giving her money to her parents.

She said her proceeds to meet her school needs and pay her tuition.

She however, noted that on occasions where there is a financial emergency at home, she help her parents out with funds.

“I use the money to meet my school needs, but sometimes, I help at home when my parents ask me to, may be they have no immediate cash at that time.”

She also added that she was yet to decide if she would continue as a vendor after her education, although she confessed the business was quite lucrative.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: