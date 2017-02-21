PDP: Jonathan Meets Party’s Ministers’ Forum, Says I Did Not Endorse Sheriff

In continuation of discussions with the various stakeholders and organs of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with members of the party’s ministers’ forum.

It was gathered that, the meeting which was held at his Maitama residence in Abuja was well attended.

The former president while reacting to media reports during the meeting said the party is not fictionalised, adding that he did not endorse the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group.

He said, “We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders.

“We are not factionalised. We are one. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.”

Confirming the meeting took place, a former minister in the party said, “We just concluded. GEJ in his continuous discussion with PDP stakeholders for a lasting resolution of PDP crisis, met with Sherrif yesterday and later with Makarfi. Today with PDP ministers forum.”

Source: Leadership

