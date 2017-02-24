Photo of Buhari Taking a Walk in London Surfaces Amid Health Challenges

The ailing Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly spotted on the streets of London of recent as he took a walk with someone that looked like his powerful nephew, Mamman Daura.

A Nigerian pastor in South Africa and sports enthusiast, Idah Peterside shared a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari on the streets of London, United Kingdom taking a walk with an All Progressives Congress chieftain.

It is not clear if this is a recent picture of Buhari who has been in the United Kingdom for over a month on medical vacation, but there are reports that Buhari has been stepping out of the Abuja house in London, as he recently visited a nearby Mosque to pray despite his health status.

Meanwhile a section of Nigerians claim the picture was taken during the pre-election build-up in 2015 when Buhari delivered a speech at the Chatham House in London.