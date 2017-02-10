The Nigerian Army has visited the physically challenged man, Chijioke Raphael Uraku, who was assaulted by soldiers at the New Market Road, Ontisha, in Anambra State to commiserate with him over the incident.
The Army delegation led by the new 302 commander, Col. Idongesit Uko Akpan and the Deputy Director Public Relations (82 div), Col. Sagir Musa presented assorted gift items to Uraku including clothes and cash.
Source: Dailypost
1 thought on “PHOTONEWS: Army Visits Cripple Its Men Assaulted, Presents Him With Gifts”
My Church used to pray this prayer ” O God my father let my enemies make the mistake that will announce your glory in my life. l believe this man prayed that prayer when leaving home on that day To God be the glory