PHOTONEWS: Army Visits Cripple Its Men Assaulted, Presents Him With Gifts

The Nigerian Army has visited the physically challenged man, Chijioke Raphael Uraku, who was assaulted by soldiers at the New Market Road, Ontisha, in Anambra State to commiserate with him over the incident.

The Army delegation led by the new 302 commander, Col. Idongesit Uko Akpan and the Deputy Director Public Relations (82 div), Col. Sagir Musa presented assorted gift items to Uraku including clothes and cash.

Source: Dailypost