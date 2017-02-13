Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Photos: Gov Dickson’s Wife Returns To Bayelsa With Her Quadruplets

niyi February 13, 2017

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State was full of praise and smiles as his wife, Mrs Rachael Dickson, finally arrived in Yenagoa the state capital with her quadruplets.

The Joyous governor in the company of Bayelsans welcomed the new mother and her kids on Sunday at the King of Glory Chapel where a thanksgiving service was held on their behalf.

Mrs Dickson after several years of childlessness gave birth to four bouncing babies (one boy and 3 girls) in the United States of America last year.

 

One comment

  1. Monica
    February 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Waoooooooooo to God be the glory, great things HE has done. God said, and l quote there shall never be a barren woman in the land neither a barren ground. We are fruitful in Jesus name Congrats.

    Reply

