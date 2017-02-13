Photos: Gov Dickson’s Wife Returns To Bayelsa With Her Quadruplets

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State was full of praise and smiles as his wife, Mrs Rachael Dickson, finally arrived in Yenagoa the state capital with her quadruplets.

The Joyous governor in the company of Bayelsans welcomed the new mother and her kids on Sunday at the King of Glory Chapel where a thanksgiving service was held on their behalf.

Mrs Dickson after several years of childlessness gave birth to four bouncing babies (one boy and 3 girls) in the United States of America last year.

