Photos: Maiduguri Residents Troop Out In Numbers To Celebrate Defeat Of Boko Haram

The residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, that has been severely affected by the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday came out in large numbers to celebrate the decimation of the terrorists.

The people who are celebrating renewed security condition after suffering for years gathered at the Ramat Square with high military presence.

Present at the event are, Major General Leo Irabor, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and other officers and men of the military, government officials, religious leaders, traditional heads, students, groups, traders and residents.

