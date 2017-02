Senate President on Wednesday led a legislative team to hold a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Also present at the meeting which it was gathered started at about 8:00 pm Nigerian time at the Abuja House in London were Hon Yakubu Dogara and Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Deputy Speaker, Hon Lasun Yusuf who was among the 4-man delegate team was however, absent at the meeting due to some reasons not known yet as the time of filing this report

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: