(Photos) Super Eagles Star Lands Mouth Watering Deal

Super Eagles Defender William Troost Ekong has signed a deal with global sports brand, Nike.

The 23-year-old defender took to his social media account to share a picture of himself signing the deal alongside a caption which read: ‘Happy to have signed a new contract with Nike’

William Troost Ekong has been a standout performer for the Nigeria national team, helping the Dream Team to a bronze medal triumph at the Rio 2016 Olympics and has remained a key member of the Super Eagles squad since then.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: