PHOTOS: Woman Who Drowned After Car Plunged Into Lagos Lagoon Was Pregnant

According to NEMA South West, the woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine , who drowned after a skidded off the the road and plunged into Mekwe river, Bonny Camp, Lagos, was pregnant.

The silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL plunged into the river with the driver, who identified himself as Felix Aniele swimming out of the river bank. The dead body has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency conducted the recovery operations in conjunction with NEMA, FRSC, Nigerian Police Force, LAWSA, and LASAMBUS.

Source: News Helm

