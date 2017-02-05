Sunday , 5 February 2017
Photos: Young Nigerian man reportedly shot dead by robbers

Jo Daniel February 5, 2017

A young man simply identified as Pascal a.k.a DJ died after he was shot by robbers. Details still sketchy. The tribute posted by a friend yesterday by a friend, partly reads

 

“I called ur number so that I can speak with the armed robbers…it was switched off, cos  wanted to ask them a favour, but since they switched off your phone, so is their lives been switched off from this planet”

 

“When I woke up this morning, I saw several miss calls from our association members, then I knew something was wrong, but in my silent prayer, I said God whatever it is,let it be a minor issue, then another call came and my home boy is gone… In u pascal I found humility undiluted, i called ur number so that I can speak with the armed robbers..it was switched off,cos i wanted to ask them for a favour, but since they switched off ur phone, so is their lives been switched off from this planet… My home boy i wish u can call me now and say oga AJUBA na rumour,ur alive, I wish, my DJ,my brother, my homeboy.. Tears….rest in peace my homeboy”

Source: Facebook

