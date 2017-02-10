Police Arraigns Seun Egbegbe Over Alleged Fraud

The Police Special fraud unit in Lagos on Friday arraigned popular filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe and one Oyekan Ayomide for alleged serial fraud.

Recall that the film producer was arrested for attempting to defraud some Bureau De Change operators of $9,000 and £3000.

Recall that Seun, ex-boyfriend of popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, was beaten up at the popular Computer Village in Lagos, for alleged theft and was later arrested.

The two men were accused of conspiring to defraud Bureau De Change operators of N39, 098,100; $90,000 and £12,550.

Seun was arraigned on 36 counts before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

They have allegedly defrauded no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos between August 2015 and February 2017.

Both suspects,however, pleaded not guilty to the 36 count charges.

Defence counsel, A.O. Gbadamosi, explained to the court that she intended to file bail applications on behalf of Egbegbe and Ayomide.

The judge, however ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody and adjourned till March 24, 2017 for commencement of trial.

Source: Dailypost

