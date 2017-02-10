Police Arrest Fake Sergeant For Robbery In Abia

The Abia State Police Command on Thursday paraded a suspected armed robber, Samuel Okechukwu, who posed as a fake police sergeant to dispose people of their valuables.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said the suspect was apprehended after snatching a Datsun mini bus with number plates APR 244 YH, from one James Eke, along Pound Road in Aba.

According to Mr Oyebade, the suspect with two of his accomplices who are now at large were discovered when the owner of the bus raised alarm which spurned the police patrol team nearby into action and stopped the robbery.

The police boss stated further that the suspect had confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

