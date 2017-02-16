Police Arrest Man With Human Head In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday arrested a man, Tosin Oluwatosin with a human head in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the State.

The Police linked the suspect with his brother David Oluwatosin who is currently at large to series of rituals in the state.

The severed head according to the police, was the third discovered within three weeks. It belongs to a 12 year-old victim, whose identity has not been revealed.

The first two severed heads were recorded in the heat of the Ayede-Itaji land dispute.

The Police spokesman confirmed that Tosin was arrested with the head, following an intelligence report from an unidentified source.

“One of the suspects is on the run. The victim is about 12 years old. We are still looking for the severed body and we are also on the trail of the one at large.

“After investigation, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

The police spokesman, who decried incessant cases of beheading in the state, said the police would also investigate if the two brothers were involved in the first two incidents.

