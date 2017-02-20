Police Arrest Man For Setting Family House On Fire Killing 8 Months-Old Baby, 4 Others In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command have arrested a man for allegedly setting his family house on fire, while the occupants were asleep killing five members of the family, including an eight month old baby.

The incident happened in Budo Alaka village in Kisi area of Oyo State around 2.35 a.m on Sunday.

The State Police Spokesperson, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, while parading the suspect gave the names of the five casualties as: Blessing Samuel Ode (3), Friday Samuel Ode ( 8 months), Mummy Ogbada (10), Daddy Ogbada (6) and Ogunma Ogbada (46) were burnt to death.

Ajisebutu said, there were two survivors, namely Samuel Daniel Ode (24) and Mariam Samuel Ode (21) and they are currently receiving treatment at the Muslim Hospital in Kisi.

According to him, the suspect, identified as Monday Daniel, a 26 year-old, escaped from the scene but was later arrested by the police.

He added that the suspect upon interrogation confessed to the crime but claimed he did not know what came over him.

Ajisebutu explained further that the case would soon be transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Iyaganku in Ibadan for further investigation

According to a witness account, the suspect had on the previous day approached a member of the family for some money to travel to an undisclosed destination. His request was turned down.

The suspect, was said to have been angered by the snub. He allegedly came back in the early hours of Sunday and set the the house on fire

