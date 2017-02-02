Police Ban Tuface From Protesting In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has disclosed that popular hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface, would not be allowed to embark on any protest in the metropolis.

The artiste recently announced his plan on his Instagram page, stating that he intends to lead a nationwide protest on February 5. Tuface said he would lead the protest against the Federal Government’s handling of the economy among other issues.

Owoseni said the police command was not ready for that kind of demonstration. He stated that the police have received an intelligence report that criminals were planning to hijack the process to wreak havoc on Lagos.

According to him, no matter how good an intention is, hoodlums would always find a way to harass, rob and attack innocent members of the public who may wish to go about their lawful duties.

“We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” he stressed.

Source: Guardian

