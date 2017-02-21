Police Bust Kidnappers’ Gang In Kano

Kano State Police Command has upon tip off raided a kidnapping gang and arrested two of the suspects.

According to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Yusuf due to persistent reports of child kidnapping in and around the state a special team of detectives was constituted and strategically deployed to arrest the culprits.

During a press conference held at the Police Command, Bompai, Kano, CP Yusuf disclosed that places in the metropolitan Kano such as Hotoro, Kawo, Tishama, Wala Lambe areas and surrounding environment were notorious for kidnapping activity.

“Eventually, on 30/01/2017 at about 2100hrs a resident of

Yandodo Hotoro quarters, Kano, one Ibrahim Sani reported to the detectives team that on the same date at about 1900hrs, a female known as HafsatAuwal, ages 18, of TsamiyarBoka/Hotoro area went to his house on a pretence of purchasing clothing material from his wife but ended up coning his wife to surrender her two male children to identify her home.

“While they went out, the suspect discharged one child and kidnapped the other, named Sadiq Mustapha of about eight years old”, said the statement.

Source: Leadership

