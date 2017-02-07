Police Display N100m Allegedly Paid By Gov Wike To INEC Officials During Rivers Rerun

The panel instituted by the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the December 2016 Rivers rerun elections has commenced probing of alleged payment of N100 million to Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) officials by Gov Nyesom Wike.
The panel on Tuesday displayed as evidence during presentation the cash allegedly paid by Gov Wike in order to influence the results of the election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
It would be recalled that Wike who had on several occasions denied rigging the elections set up his own Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate irregularities after accusing the All Progressive Congress, APC, of election malpractices.
He had also approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the Police probe but his plea was rejected by the court.
Everyone knows that all elections won by Wike the Wicked were all cash and carry. Ditto to all his won cases. Credible eoections can only be obtained in Nigeria when people like Wike are flushed out of the system and by the glory of God this shall not be long again.
wow. that’s good one from the Nigeria police. it shows that the present I.G knows what he is doing. for the police to set up a panel of enquiry in the first place. it is a good step and to also bring all that money before the panel as evident to prove there case. good news for all Nigeria police officers. good one. that is not all o. now let the inspector general charge the matter and gov of rivers to court. we want to see this case come to logical conclusion in court. hope politics will not enter this case. let us try and conclude this case to send strong warning to others. thank you the I. G
IS IT ONLY GOV. WIKE THAT DOLED OUT CASH ALSO WAS IT BY BANK TRANSFER OR CASH ON SPOT ALSO INEC SHOULD HAVE RAISED ALARM QUICKLY WHEN THE MONEY CAME IN. BECAUSE IN EDO AND ONDO STATES WE ALL SAW MONETIZED ELECTIONEERING