Police Display N100m Allegedly Paid By Gov Wike To INEC Officials During Rivers Rerun

The panel instituted by the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the December 2016 Rivers rerun elections has commenced probing of alleged payment of N100 million to Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) officials by Gov Nyesom Wike.

The panel on Tuesday displayed as evidence during presentation the cash allegedly paid by Gov Wike in order to influence the results of the election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

It would be recalled that Wike who had on several occasions denied rigging the elections set up his own Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate irregularities after accusing the All Progressive Congress, APC, of election malpractices.

He had also approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the Police probe but his plea was rejected by the court.

