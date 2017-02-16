Police Did Not Arrest Any Of Our Members – Kogi ALGON

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Kogi State chapter has denied allegation of the arrest of its chairman and administrator of Ijumu local government area, Hon. Taofiq Isah.

The association blasted Senator Dino Melaye, who raised the alarm over the alleged arrest of Isah, saying the Senator was merely seeking attention.

It would be recalled that there were rumour recently that Taofiq was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Ijumu.

The association in a statement signed by its director general, media and publicity, Mr Haruna Abdulkerim, yesterday in Abuja, said the allegation was an attempt by Dino Melaye to tarnish the personality of Isah, adding that Isah was actually in Abuja with the state governor, Yahaya Bello on the said day and wouldn’t have been arrested at the same time in Kogi.

“Dino’s recent ranting was not unconnected to his power over who takes what appointment especially from Kogi West under the government of Kogi State. Dino wants to be the one to dictate and decide the running of ALGON. Just like Yahaya Bello, Hon. Taofiq refused to let himself be used by Dino to achieve his selfish and inordinate ambitions which are capable of destroying the solid foundation for development that the state is currently building.”

Source: Leadership

