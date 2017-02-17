Police On The Trail Of Kidnappers Of Catholic Priest In A/Ibom

Police authorities in Akwa Ibom State says they are now on the trail of the kidnappers that abducted a Roman Catholic priest in the state.

The Catholic priest, Rev Father Felix Akpan, was abducted by hoodlums on his way back from work.

According to reports, Father Akpan is in-charge of St. Michael De Archangel Parish at Ikot Etim in Ukanafun local government area and also teaches at Top Faith International School, Mkpatak in Essien Udim LGA

A local resident, who witnessed the incident, said the priest was kidnapped by the gunmen when he was returning from a secondary school where he teaches.

He said the criminals blocked him with their car while on his way back from the school at Mkpatak, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state and forced him out of his SUV at gunpoint.

A fellow priest discloses that the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the church on ransom

