Friday , 17 February 2017
Police uncovers gang which converts old Toyotas into fake Ferraris

Yinka Agunbiade February 16, 2017

Police in Spain have uncovered a gang that had been converting old Toyotas into fake Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The Spanish National Police detained three people for operating a workshop in the town of Sils, where they modified the vehicles and sold them to unsuspecting customers on the internet.

Police found badges, stickers and body kits designed to transform the vehicles into replicas of the Ferrari F430.

A total of 14 vehicles were discovered in various stages of transformation, including four Ferraris that were already prepped for sale.

Police managed to track down the warehouse after one of the replica vehicles was placed for sale in Benidorm for 40,000 Euros.

 

