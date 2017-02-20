Monday , 20 February 2017
Pregnant Beyonce steps out with her family at NBA All Star game

Yinka Agunbiade February 20, 2017

Beyonce was pictured sitting courtside with her family at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, USA on Sunday night.

The singer arrived the venue with her husband Jay-Z and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for the event held at the Smoothie King Center.

The Queen Bey – who is expecting twins – wrapped her baby bump in a chic patterned kimono for the occasion.

Fashion forward: The 35-year-old singer - who is expecting twins - wrapped her baby bump in a chic patterned kimono for the occasion

The event was graced by basketball’s best and brightest players.

The West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars, 192-182, with Anthony Davis capturing the MVP award by scoring 52 points.

