Pregnant Beyonce steps out with her family at NBA All Star game

Beyonce was pictured sitting courtside with her family at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, USA on Sunday night.

The singer arrived the venue with her husband Jay-Z and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for the event held at the Smoothie King Center.

The Queen Bey – who is expecting twins – wrapped her baby bump in a chic patterned kimono for the occasion.

The event was graced by basketball’s best and brightest players.

The West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars, 192-182, with Anthony Davis capturing the MVP award by scoring 52 points.

