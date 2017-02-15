Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Pregnant Ciara performs energetic tribute to Whitney Houston

Yinka Agunbiade February 15, 2017

American singer and dancer Ciara, who is expected to put to bed soon, performed an energetic tribute to Whitney Houston over the weekend.

The 31-year-old marked the five-year anniversary of Houston’s death Saturday by lip-syncing and dancing to the late star’s hit song “I’m Every Woman” in a new video.

 

“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! Choreography by @galenlooks Filmed by @timmilgram,” she captioned the post.

Ciara’s video features cameos by her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, and 2-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiance Future.

Ciara and Wilson, a 28-year-old quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, married in July after more than a year of dating. The couple announced in October that they’re expecting their first child.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

‘LEGO Batman Movie’ tops the North American box office with $55.6M

The LEGO Batman Movie is the No.1 film in North America this weekend, earning $55.6 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946