Pregnant Ciara performs energetic tribute to Whitney Houston

American singer and dancer Ciara, who is expected to put to bed soon, performed an energetic tribute to Whitney Houston over the weekend.

The 31-year-old marked the five-year anniversary of Houston’s death Saturday by lip-syncing and dancing to the late star’s hit song “I’m Every Woman” in a new video.

“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! Choreography by @galenlooks Filmed by @timmilgram,” she captioned the post.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Ciara’s video features cameos by her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, and 2-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiance Future.

Ciara and Wilson, a 28-year-old quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, married in July after more than a year of dating. The couple announced in October that they’re expecting their first child.

