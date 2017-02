‘President Buhari Attended Mosque, But Very ill’

President Muhammadu Buhari may be “very ill” but he attended “prayers last Friday,” according to The Guardian’s sources in London.

One of the sources said on Wednesday: “The man is alive, but not okay. He is very ill. He is probably not going home soon.”

For Buhari to have attended the mosque indicates that he is not dead, and that though he may be sick, he is getting well.

When told by the reporter that The Guardian was just hoping the president was fit and coming home soon as Nigerians had been repeatedly told, one of the sources noted: “he comes out in the evenings, but is very ill.”

Asked if by “outside” he meant the front of the house, the source shook his head to the contrary, to indicate the back of the house.

The second source then disclosed: “he went for prayers on Friday. I saw about four cars” leaving Abuja House. “Maybe that was him,” the source added.

One of the president’s men came towards the gate around 5:07 p.m., beckoning to the reporter to “come.” He then asked: “Are you interested in your president dying?” When the reporter said “no” and that “that is why we are here” to seek the truth, he then said:” If you want your president dead, you will be disappointed. The president is hale and hearty. He will be returning soon.” He then rained abuse on The Guardian’s reporter before walking back inside.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has once again urged Christians and Nigerians in general not to cease praying for Buhari until he returns to the country hale and hearty.

CAN President; Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle reminded Christians that it is their responsibility to pray for the country and its leaders all the time. He urged them to also pray for the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Ayokunle said: “I call on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially Christians not to cease praying for President Buhari as he takes further rest as advised by his doctors until he returns to the country hale and hearty to continue his good works.

Also, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Kebbi State Traditional Council, Alhaji Muhammed Illiyasu Bashar urged Nigerians to continue praying for Buhari and the country in general.

According to the emir, who made the call at the 10th matriculation of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, leaders need prayers, not abuse to succeed.

Also yesterday, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) accused politicians of northern extraction of politicising Buhari’s health, saying some governors were already positioning themselves for personal political gains on the fallout.

In a statement, the National President of AYF, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, the youths threatened to expose the identities of the political bigwigs in the north associated with politicking with Buhari’s ill health and how they are now positioning themselves due to the uncertainty over the president’s health.

Source: Guardian

