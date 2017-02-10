President Buhari Cannot Escape Death – Jama’atu Nasril Islam Releases Statement

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot escape death as he is just but a mortal being.

The JNI noted that those spreading false rumours of Buhari’s illness and death were unpatriotic, and described as callous, mischievous, those promoting false reports that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was being pressured to resign.

The Islamic group said it was worried over the several rumours regarding the trip of the President to the United Kingdom.

The statement reads: “JNI is indeed perturbed over the series of rumours making the rounds on the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

“It should be however noted that as with every mortal, illness is inevitable, likewise life and death.

“Thus, JNI is very concerned about the pandemonium generated as a result of the rumoured illness of the President and the dimension it is unfortunately taking.

“Those spreading the rumour will not live till eternity. We must as patriots, be cautioned on spreading inaccurate information. More so, Muslims should be cautioned not to join the bandwagon of rumour mongers.

“Nigerians should instead pray for the President’s safe return, restoration of good health and the ability to continue with the task of piloting Nigeria to greater heights with all those in the positions of authority, for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their respective duties.

“We nonetheless, condemn in the strongest terms those calling for the resignation of Professor Yomi Osinbajo, as the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whatever, the intent may be, we see such calls as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic. Moreover, why must that vacuum be created now, if not for sinister motives?

“We therefore call on all Jumu’ah Imams to include the matter in their respective Friday sermons tomorrow and beyond, because in prayers we find consolation,” the statement added.

