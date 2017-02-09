President Buhari Expected In Nigeria February 11

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria on Saturday, 11th of February, the Leadership Newspaper has reported.

According to reports, a senior official in the presidency who spoke on the condition of anonymity said all is set for Mr. President to return to the country this weekend.

“Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday,” it quoted the source.

This latest development is coming on the backdrop of the statement by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who claimed the president is in high spirits and is hale and hearty.

Saraki, via his official Twitter handle @bukolasaraki said that he spoke with the President on Wednesday night and he (President Buhari was in high spirit).

“Happy to have spoken with President Buhari tonight tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual, Saraki Tweeted.

President Buhari who was expected to resume work on Monday, 6th of February after weeks of vacation in the United Kingdom announced the extension of his stay on Sunday citing doctor’s orders.

