President Buhari Is Homesick, He Will Be Home Soon – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the president who is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom is homesick and will be coming back home soon.

Shehu, who today made this declaration on a live TV programme did not however, give specific time and day of Buhari’s arrival, but told Nigerians to “get ready to see President Buhari any moment from today.”

Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria on vacation to the United Kingdom on 19 January.

He was scheduled to return home on 5 February and resume work on 6 February. But in a last minute change of mind, he extended his vacation, indefinitely, based on doctor’s advice that he should wait for the result of various medical tests.

While in the UK, President Buhari has also been holding court with prominent Nigerians, such as APC leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Daisy Danjuma.

Political leaders, such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who had not visited Buhari in London have also engaged him on phone

On Monday, he held a phone discussion with President Donald Trump of the USA, who promised Nigeria some assistance to overcome the Boko Haram terrorists.

And just today, President Buhari had a phone conversation with senior citizen, Adamu Fika and condoled him over the death of his wife.

