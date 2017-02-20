Prison guards arrest pigeon trying to carry cellphone to inmates

Prison guards intercepted a pigeon trying to deliver a cellphone to inmates inside a facility in Brazil, corrections officials in the country said.

The Department of Penitentiary Administration said guards at the Nilton Silva prison in Franco da Rocha spotted some inmates attempting to catch a pigeon Feb. 10 that was wearing a vest-like garment apparently designed for smuggling contraband into the prison.

The guards intercepted the bird and discovered the vest contained a cellphone and battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

A similar incident was reported in August 2015 by Costa Rica’s Ministry of Justice and Peace. A pigeon was found wearing a pouch filled with marijuana and cocaine at the La Reforma prison, the country’s largest, in San Rafael de Alajuela.

