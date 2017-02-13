Pro-Buhari Rallies To Hit Four Cities This Week

A coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is mobilising to hold rallies tagged, “I Support President Buhari” across four Nigerian cities this week.

The rallies are to hold simultaneously in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Kaduna. The organisers of the event argue that the event is necessary to show support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom they say is setting Nigeria on the path of growth.

The co-convener of the rally Mr. Moses Abdullahi, said in Abuja, on Sunday, that the rallies were scheduled to take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna and Kano on Wednesday while a grand rally would hold in Lagos on Thursday.

He said before the emergence of Buhari, Nigeria remained a shadow of itself since the return of democracy in 1999.

Abdullahi said, “As a people, we witnessed the systemic looting and defiling of our collective resources and consciousness by a few, with far-reaching psychological damages which has rendered us bitter, bruised, battered and hopeless.

“Nigeria today is a nation undergoing rebirth, a people seeking a new path to higher attainment; a diverse community where a new awakening of self discovery can bring about a better economy for us all.

“We have a leader who we all know is different. We know he will not steal our resources, we know he will not sleep until things are made right for us and our children. We know he means well, what then must we do to help get it right faster? We must support President Muhammadu Buhari because with him, it can only get better.”

Source: Punch

