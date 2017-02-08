Prostitute Arrested For Biting Her Sister’s Nose Off Over Client Snatching In Lagos

The gallant operatives of the Nigerian Police, have arrested a commercial s*x worker identified as Ebere Ugwu, after she allegedly engaged her younger sister, Ifeoma in a fight and bites off part of her nose over their s*x patron.

The shocking incident happened at a popular hangout located at Church Street, Jakande Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos state where both ladies hustle for clients who need s*x.

It was gathered that the victim was badly injured and was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted and treated.

The 26-year old reportedly brought Ifeoma, her sister to Lagos from their Abakaliki town in Ebonyi State to join her to solicit for male customers in a bar for fee.

It however turned out that Ifeoma, who is new and more pretty than her elder sister started attracting more of Ebere’s clients to the extent that Ebere hardly get clients again.

On the day of the incident, it was learnt that as usual, a particular client of Ebere abandoned her and switched to Ifeoma.

Ebere then told her sister to leave the client for him. However, Ifeoma went on and slept with the client. After the client left, Ebere demanded N10,000 from her sister been the money the client usually pay her.

This resulted in exchange of words between the two sisters and commercial s*x workers, and later to fight and in the process.

Ebere gave Ifeoma human bite on her nose. The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo division and Ebere was arrested and charged to court at the Ejigbo Magistrate’s court, where she was arraigned, and pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Akeem Fashola granted Ebere bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, though she was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 20 February 2017.

Source: Naija Loaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: