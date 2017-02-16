Pundits blast Arsene Wenger after Bayern Munich trashing

Arsenal legendary defender Martin Keown says the UEFA Champions League 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena is manager Arsene Wenger’s “lowest point.”

The Gunners had fallen at the last 16 stage of the Champions League in each of the past six years, and that run looks set to continue after a humiliation in Bavaria left an almost impossible task for the second leg at Emirates Stadium on March 7.

“It’s almost embarrassing. Outclassed. Outplayed,” Keown, one of Wenger’s former players, told BT Sport after the game. “What is it now? 20 years? Arsene Wenger must seriously be considering his future. It’s embarrassing.

“This is his lowest point, ever.”

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez equalized Arjen Robben’s curled opener with 30 minutes played, but Wenger’s team fell apart at the seams in a dreadful ten-minute period in the second half following an injury to central defender Laurent Koscielny. Robert Lewandowski put Bayern back ahead before two goals in seven minutes from Thiago Alcantara stretched the lead.

An error from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that allowed substitute Thomas Muller in to score was the final black mark on one of Wenger’s worst European evenings.

